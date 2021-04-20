Here are Monday’s figures with the weekend ones included. Today’s figures will be the ones used by the health committee to decide on border closures etc.

The table that we have provided, comprising of Monday’s figures, is presented a little differently this week; deaths are included and the municipalities are ordered in descending order according to the amount of infectioned persons in the last 14 days.

We did it this way so that you could get a better idea of ​​how a municipality is fairing; ie you will find one like Santa Cruz del Comercio with its 531 inhabitants has had only one case yet they have a per-100k rate of 188.3.

Órgiva, on the other hand, with its 5784 inhabitants has had ten cases (ten times as many) yet has a lower contagion rate of 172.9. It’s logical but seems unfair. The consolation is the smaller the municipality the quicker the number goes up and back down again.

The most striking case is that of Almuñécar and Dúrcal; they have both had 73 new infected persons in 14 days yet the former has a 281.6 contagion rate and the latter a 1026.6 one.

One of our readers wanted to know why we don’t include the number of deaths in each municipality, so this week, for this week only, we have done so. The number given in that column is the total number of deaths in that municipality since the pandemic began.

Don’t forget that if you can’t find your town on the list it is because it has a zero-percent infection rate.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)