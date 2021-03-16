The figures offered by the Junta de Andalucía yesterday for the province of Granada show a slight increase in the contagion rate.

In fact, eleven municipalities that previous had a rock-bottom contagion figure of zero percent per 100,000 now have cases.

Four of them are in the Granada South Health District, most in the Alpujarra: Busquístar, Molvízar, Nevada and Trevélez.

The other are: Beas de Guadix, Cortes de Baza, Cortes y Graena, Huéneja and Pedro Martínez, in the Northeast Granada Health District.

The remaining two, Jun and Alfacar are in the grenade and Metropolitan Health Districts, respectively.

Although Busquístar and Beas de Guadix only have one case each, given their tiny population figure, they’re standing at 358 and 304 per 100k, respectively.

One of those municipalities that has dropped considerably is Alhama de Granada, which stood at 937.4 and now stand at 511.3. The majority of municipalities are holding steady or varying only very slightly.

Editorial note: we have removed from the list all municipalities that have had zero new cases in the last fortnight.

