Mondadori: +6.8% 1st half revenues to 387 million, 2024 outlook confirmed

The Mondadori group closes the first half of the year with consolidated net revenues of 387.2 million, up 6.8% compared to the same period last year. Net of the change in perimeter resulting from the consolidation of the companies Star Shop and Chelsea Green Publishing, organic revenue growth is 3.8%. Adjusted net result is 9 million, up approximately 6% compared to the first half of 2023Adjusted gross operating margin (Ebitda) rose to 40.9 million, with an increase of 7% compared to 38.2 million euros in the first half of 2023, mainly thanks to the trade books, retail and media areas.

Solid cash generation confirmed with ordinary cash flow of approximately 67 million euros. The group then confirms its forecasts for 2024both with reference to economic and financial data, despite greater investments planned for the current financial year.