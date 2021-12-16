Mondadori finalizes the acquisition of 100% of De Agostini Scuola

The group Mondadori has finalized, in execution of the contract signed and communicated to the market on 12 July, the acquisition of 100% of De Agostini School through the subsidiary Mondadori Libri. The completion of the transaction follows the authorization provision by the Antitrust authority, which was informed on 8 November last.

Mondadori, 135.7 million provisional price for De Agostini Scuola

The provisional price paid for the acquisition is equal to 135.7 million euros, defined on the basis of an Enterprise Value of 157.5 million euros net of the average normalized net financial position for the year 2020: the final price will be determined on the basis of the normalized average net financial position for the year 2021. The agreed Enterprise Value, equal to 157.5 million euros, is equivalent to 7.4 times theEBITDA reported registered by De Agostini School in 2020.

Considering the financial impacts of the operation (payment of the consideration and consolidation of the financial position of De Agostini Scuola), the consolidated Pfn 2021 before IFRS16 of Mondadori Group – for which, on the occasion of the approval of the results as at 30 September 2021, a positive pre-acquisition guidance of approximately 35 million euros was communicated – it is expected to reach approximately -100 million euros. As a result of the above, on a pro-forma level, the Pfn / Ebitda ratio reported before IFRS16 – as per the definition of the covenant of the current credit lines – is expected to be lower than 1.0x, while the Pfn / Ebitda Adjusted ratio (IFRS16 ) is expected to be less than 1.5x. ” With this operation – it is emphasized in a note – the Mondadori Group consolidates its presence in the education sector: De Agostini Scuola will join, with the new name of D Scuola a MONDADORI Education and to Rizzoli Education, bringing the overall pro-forma 2021 market share to 32.9% ”.

Mondadori is the first operator in the school publishing market

” Consequently, the Group becomes the first operator in theschool publishing, being able to count on three publishing houses solid, with a specific identity and a great tradition, a point of reference in the world of teaching and learning, in line with the strategy of focusing on the core business of books. The consideration was settled in cash today through the use of part of the credit line dedicated to acquisitions, defined as part of the loan agreement signed on 12 May last, and available liquidity. The equity values ​​of the investment will be consolidated at 31 December 2021, with economic effects starting from 1 January 2022.