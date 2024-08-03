Mondadori Signs Call and Put Options on 10% of Adelphi Edizioni

Mondadori Libri has signed with Josephine Calassoholding a total shareholding of 23.88%, reciprocal call and put options relating to a quota equal to 10% of the share capital of Adelphi Edizioni. The options will be exercisable starting from May 2027. at an exercise price reflecting an equity value for 100% of Adelphi of 50 million euros.

«I chose the Mondadori Group because I care about the future of Adelphi, because it has proven to be a linear and transparent interlocutor and because I believe that his closeness can make a valuable contribution to the evolution and growth of our publishing house, thanks to his skills, his proven management ability, his size and, above all, for the open ways of interaction and valorization that he has historically demonstrated towards publishing houses”, commented Josephine Calasso.

“I hope that this decision will be appreciated by the other partners, also with a view to rebalancing the shareholder base, and I am sure that it will contribute to realizing my desire for an Adelphi led by the heirs of Roberto Calasso, which projects itself into a bright future worthy of its history visible in the extraordinary catalogue, my father’s legacy”, concluded Calasso.

«The agreement defined derives from the recognition and appreciation by the Mondadori group for the extraordinary uniqueness and value of Adelphi, a true cultural asset of the country. It is therefore an honour for us to have been offered the opportunity to be part of its shareholding in the future: we do it with the aim of supporting, together with all the other members, its natural evolution with a view to further creating value” adds Antonio Porro, CEO of the Mondadori Group.