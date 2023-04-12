There are videos of firefighters from Monclova, Coahuila, viciously attacking stray dogs that had previously been ‘rescued’

Monclova.- Social networks do not forgive and this time it was the turn of two firefighters attached to the Civil Protection of Monclova, Coahuilawho they would have cruelly and inhumanely taken the lives of some stray dogs.

The fact was made known thanks to the candidate for deputy for district 5, César Flores Sosa, who published the shocking videos on his social networks along with a message apologizing for the strong images.

The politician affirmed that “In his life he had seen something similar.”

The clips show Civil Protection firefighters attack stray dogs with hammers and sticks. One of the employees immobilized them while the other wounded them viciously in the head.

These canines fought for a few seconds for their lives until they were immobile.

One of the points that generated the most indignation among groups and associations for the protection of animals, as well as among Internet users, is that the images also show the elements "rescuing the dogs" to protect them.

In the end they were far from giving him a better quality of life.

About the case, the mayor of Monclova, Mario Dávila Delgado, said that he gave instructions to the Comptroller’s Office and the Legal Department of the Municipality to review the topic.