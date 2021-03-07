The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero (i), and the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño. JJ Guillén / EFE

Just a year ago, with the state of alarm and the hibernation of the economy to fight against the pandemic, the Council of Ministers was divided into two factions: Vice President Nadia Calviño and the head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero, were betting on an approximation gradualist, and other ministers demanded strong economic stimuli. President Pedro Sánchez opted for an economic policy similar to that of the rest of Europe and Spain approved the ERTE, the ICO guarantees and the so-called social shield, but several government sources admit that this was done with some timidity and with delay: Economy and Hacienda dragged their feet. This division is reproduced now, in the middle of the third wave, with the Spanish economy once again above the barrier of four million unemployed. Economy has been preparing a plan for months that includes debt restructurings, recapitalizations and direct aid to companies, but Calviño and Montero view this last chapter of aid with reluctance; José Luis Escrivá, Reyes Maroto and the ministers of Podemos request, once again, forcefulness. Moncloa has decided to take the reins in the design of the package given the risk that these aid will be delayed even more and that will precipitate the bankruptcies of thousands of companies. “We are running late,” admits a minister.

President Sánchez marked the debate in Congress, two weeks ago, with the announcement of a package of 11,000 million to avoid hesitation. The plan has been accelerated and will be approved this Tuesday. But the hesitations have not disappeared, and the president’s team has delivered the final blow this week: it was Vice President Carmen Calvo who presented, in the commission of undersecretaries on Thursday, the draft of the decree that will be addressed in the Council of Ministers, without the text having previously passed through the delegated commission for economic affairs, led by Calviño. Economy thus loses direct control of this initiative.

The plan was not on the delegate commission’s agenda on Friday. Finally, it was debated, but on the basis of the draft presented by Calvo, and with critical voices such as Escrivá’s. In that draft there were important anomalies, according to the sources consulted: the chapter on direct aid to companies was completely blank, while the rest, with the measures supported by Calviño, were well detailed in the absence of the final figures, which will be discussed this weekend. The political key is what percentage of the 11 billion package will be direct aid. Government sources point out that they will be below 2,000 million, but the negotiation is very open. There are four ministries involved (Economy, Finance, Industry and Justice), but Escrivá, the Economic Office of La Moncloa and Carmen Calvo herself, responsible for coordinating all the work, will also participate in that debate, in addition to Nacho Álvarez as United States representative. Can.

Has La Moncloa pressed Calviño to unblock this issue? “That is going very far,” state government sources, who underline the “maximum support” for Calviño and point out that the plan will have sufficient firepower. Financial sources and various ministries, however, fear that funds earmarked for restructuring and participatory loans will weigh too heavily to the detriment of non-reimbursable aid. “The problem of the companies is not the ICO loans, but the fall in income”, point out the sources consulted.

Calviño has been clear in public in his doubts about the usefulness of giving direct aid to companies that may later fail as well, and that is why he is committed to the other formulas. In the final package there will be a fund to help companies restructure their debt in ICO loans with the help of the banks (which could amount to around 5,000 million), in addition to a second recapitalization fund for medium-sized companies under the umbrella of the Cofides public company, through participating loans. And a third with direct aid channeled through the autonomies. “The figures are being finalized,” explained a spokesman for the Economy. According to the sources consulted, the Treasury supports the Economy approach and underlines the need to convey direct aid through the communities, which introduces complexity in the design and management of the plan.

It is true that there is a risk that the aid will go in part to zombie companies, but the cost of doing nothing and thousands of companies dying is much higher: growth will be burdened when the recovery arrives, according to experts. Spain has approved less aid than the rest of Europe, according to reports from the Commission, the IMF and the ECB, although Economía refutes that idea and clings to recent EU figures and to another study by the French Competitiveness Council. Germany approved 50,000 million to cover the fall in income of SMEs and the self-employed, and gives aid of up to 75% of sales for the most affected companies, such as hotels. France has just approved a package of 20,000 million to avoid bankruptcies through soft loans, but between the first and second waves it also gave 8,000 million in aid to SMEs and the self-employed to compensate for the drops in sales. In the United Kingdom, Italy and even Portugal there are similar schemes, and in Spain they were discussed at the end of 2020, in the package of aid to the tourism sector, but Calviño rejected them due to the imminence of the recovery. But recovery is delayed. And even Economy admits that a last retribution of fiscal stimuli is essential until the GDP takes flight.

Automatic stabilizers are the unsung heroes of modern economic policy: when a crisis hits, unemployment insurance and other chapters of that invention called the welfare state help cushion the blow. This is true for normal times: in the event of exceptional crises, exceptional incentives are needed. The ECB, Brussels and the IMF have encouraged euro partners to take ambitious measures without giving too much thought to so-called moral hazard or debt sustainability. “The orthodox, now, is to spend,” they repeat. Calviño and Montero, however, have been reluctant for two reasons: Spain entered the pandemic with little fiscal muscle, and the shadow of the bank bailout and associated adjustments is long. “Then what happens happens, the men in black come with the scissors and we start to tremble,” said Calviño a few months ago, in one of the meetings in which he defended a gradualist response. This debate is now being reproduced on account of direct aid to companies. With the same features as a year ago. And this time with the threat of a wave of suspension of payments, according to the analysis of the Bank of Spain.