

12/09/2024



Updated at 8:50 p.m.





Pedro Sánchez has decided to withdraw from the funeral for the DANA victims held in the Valencia Cathedral this Monday, presided over by the Kingsand which was attended by the first vice president María Jesús Montero and the ministers Diana Morant and…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only