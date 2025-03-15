Spain, Europe and the whole world talk about a new world paradigm. A change in the International Order which has put the debate on defense, deterrence and military capacities on the front line. Everything with Donald Trump from the White House pushing … angrily To its European partners to assume their responsibilities and the European Commission itself launching a plan to rearma with a huge amount: 800,000 million euros.

And who explains the position of the Spanish government? At the moment, the own Pedro Sánchez In person or, failing that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares. No detail in the mouth of the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, whose department in theory should lead the increase in defense spending announced by Sánchez with the aim of reaching the desired 2 percent of GDP before 2029.

The outbreak of the debate, when the Extraordinary European Council in Brussels After which the president promised with the community rearma plan, he agreed with a Margarita Robles to Uruguay’s trip On the occasion of the scale in the country of the Juan Sebastián de Elcano Navy School, in which Princess Leonor travels.

Since then, the minister has filled her agenda with visits to units, awards deliveries and even a trip to Strasbourg, but at no time has assumed the task of exposing the Government’s speech on the future of the Ukraine War and its military perspective for Europe. Only this Friday he briefly spoke of the matter after receiving his ministry at Ukrainian counterpart, rustem umerov.

“Global Security”

Instead, who has made an official voice of the Executive has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs, both in the Poncloa Palace after the Round of Encounters of Sánchez with the parliamentary groups and in public forums or media. This is part of a government strategy to involve the committed expense in defense in a broader speech of what has renamed “global security.”

Moncloa does not want the debate to be limited to the purchase or not of weapons – a matter also a movie with its parliamentary partners – but intends disguise it in a greater context. Sanchez himself defended this thesis on Thursday from the presidential palace when he appeared before the media, where he detailed several concepts that include in its renewed idea of ​​security: Defense together with cybersecurity, fight against terrorism, civil protection and even fight against climate change.