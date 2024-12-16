He defends that the president’s wife relied on the public employee; In October he said the opposite.



12/16/2024



Updated at 06:13h.





New version from the Government, and there are now three, on the use of public resources by Begoña Gómez, the wife of the President of the Executive, for her private activities. As judicial investigations into the work of Pedro’s spouse progress…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only