The problem of the housing has returned to the political agenda this Saturday following the closed-door meeting that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, held in Asturias with twelve regional presidents of his party to articulate an alternative to the Government in that area. After knowing the general lines of these proposals that the popular ones are polishing, the Executive has disparaged them by considering them “a bouquet of empty ideas and measures that already exist“, and that Feijóo “presents as its great housing plan.”

It will be this Sunday when the leader of the PP will specify this housing plan, just one day before the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also announces new measures on the matter. “The PP takes the housing problem as a joke and shows itself unable to support the Government’s measures due to political calculationor to articulate their own and is limited to improvising empty proposals that not even the PP itself will remember next week,” Moncloa sources point out to 20 minutes.

In this sense, they have detailed some of those measures that the PP proposes in terms of housing and that “already exist”, remembering, first of all, that the guarantees for the purchase They are in force from 2024 with an endowment of 2.5 billion euros and also available in several communities governed by the PP.

As for the housing rehabilitation and rehabilitation agentsMoncloa points out that it is also in force from 2021 with a budget of 4,000 million and thousands of apartments already renovated, “Feijóo invents something that is already invented,” they emphasize.

Likewise, about the administrative and regulatory simplificationthe Government recalls that it has already been proposed in its reform of the Land Law and that Feijóo has announced that he will vote against “despite the fact that the majority of the PP town councils ask for it.”

Another measure already proposed by the Executive is that of the land liberalizationalthough in the case of the Government they clarify that it would only be “to build affordable housing.” “Massive and uncontrolled liberalization was already applied by the PP in the past and led to a urban bubble which left 600,000 people on the streets, 1.5 million jobs destroyed and the contribution of construction to GDP reduced by half,” they reproach.

Finally, at the request of the PP to improve the management of Recovery Plan fundsMoncloa sources have specified that the Government that Spain “leads the execution” of those games and more than 5,000 million euros have already been transferred 100% to the autonomous communities, with more than 294,000 rehabilitation actions, more than 46,000 rehabilitations in neighborhoods and more than 25,000 homes agreed with the regions, “which have made us comply with the intermediate milestone marked with the European Commission”.

Everything else, they conclude from Moncloa, “are empty promises that do not specify “No concrete measures, no legal reforms, no financial resources.” Hence, in his opinion, “the PP fails in its attempt to deploy a constructive opposition and an agenda with serious alternatives.”