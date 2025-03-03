The Government will yield to the Generalitat of Catalonia the competences in immigration in a virtually imminent way. Executive high level sources confirmed that the pact between government and Juns is imminent and the details will be announced this minor week to public opinion.

At the moment nothing is known beyond that it will be within the constitutional framework and that it will keep both parts with the result of what is agreed. This information comes to light after the withdrawal, by those of Puigdemont, of the initiative that raised the possible issue of confidence against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. It is also a coincidence that it occurs after Esquerra Republicana (ERRC), the main political rival of Juns, signed the agreement for the cloud of the debt of more than 17,000 million euros to Catalonia.

The same sources confirmed that the text will include some formula in which the Mossos d’Esquadra can participate in concrete border control maneuvers. The autonomic police, which is part of the State security forces and forcesyou could also make perceptual reports about expulsions. In any case, state powers would be intact in Interior Ministries and Foreign Affairs.

Three weeks ago the Minister of Interior, Núria Parlon, gave clues that the Autonomous Police could assume control of ports and airports from September. “We need some time to prepare the structure,” said Parlon, who said that this border control “will be shared” with both the National Police with the Civil Guard, the two police for this mission in ports and airports currently in Catalonia.

This information comes to light after the withdrawal, by those of Puigdemont, of the initiative that raised the possible issue of confidence against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. It is also a coincidence that occurs after Esquerra Republicana (ERC), the main political rival of Juns, signed the agreement for the damage of the debt of more than 17,000 million euros to Catalonia. This commitment was also within the investiture agreement of the coalition government and that the socialists had been prolonging from the beginning of the legislature. Finally, the offer was extended to other autonomous communities and the Treasury included a remove of 83,000 million debt to any CCAAQUE was within the common regime.

But the latest merits that Esquerra was breastfeeding and who kept together in the background in the political and national sphere were happening throughout these days. Without going any further, last week the agreement was announced between the Generalitat and the left -wing independence force so that the Regional Executive, headed by the socialist Salvador Illa, was done with the management of Rodalíes (the Service of Cercanías de Cataluña) as of January 1 of next year 2026.

The ‘respect’ of the PSC

Hours before this announcement was jumping, the Viceprimera Secretary and spokesman of the PSC, Luïsa Moret, said that the negotiation corresponds to PSOEY Juns and that it was not a thing of the socialists Catanes to talk about this issue: “We, as always, respectful and pending,” he said.

Moret said at a press conference yesterday at the headquarters of the formation that these negotiations “are within a negotiation space between Junts and the PSOE” and that they had not spoken with anyone.