Girona is starting to fuel up and is doing it at the pace of Monchu. The midfielder, who arrived in the summer from Barcelona (on loan with an option to buy), is one of the key pieces of Francisco and he is adapting perfectly to the rojiblanco team. In the last two meetings he has taken a step forward and Against Leganés he assisted Mamadou Sylla for the 0-1 and last Sunday, against Oviedo, he made the 1-0 that was worth three points.

Monchu already enjoyed Second the 2017-18 season with Barcelona B, but it is this course that he has marked in red to settle in professional football. In Girona he is being given confidence, he has acquired gallons and Francisco considers him the metronome. He has been a starter in the four games that Girona has played to date and on Wednesday, against Lugo, he will remain fixed in the core. His competitive gene infects peers and his physical level is commendable. “We are doing some good games, the team is together, it is competitive and it is paying off. Now we will go to Lugo with the same enthusiasm and enthusiasm as always and we hope to win the three points ”, a happy Monchu commented.

Last Sunday against Oviedo he made his debut as a scorer with the Girona shirt. Of course, it was not his first goal in professional football because he already scored a goal in the silver category of Spanish football on April 22, 2018, with Barcelona B, in a duel against Rayo Vallecano. “I am very happy for my first goal with Girona. I hope many more will arrive”, He added.