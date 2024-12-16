After the painful 17-point defeat at home against Leyma Coruña (81-98), Bàsquet Girona decided to do without its coach, the Greek Fotis Katsikaris. Today he announced his replacement, an old acquaintance of the ACB.

The chosen one is Moncho Fernández, a coach with 444 games of experience in the ACB League, an aspect that president Marc Gasol has valued in a statement.

Fernández, who coached Murcia and coached Obradoiro from 2010 to 2024, will be Girona’s fourth coach in the Endesa League after Aíto García Reneses, Salva Camps and Katsikaris himself, who arrived at Fontajau last January.

The Catalan team has a disappointing record of two wins and nine losses. In this way, they seek to redirect their situation and avoid relegation with a good second round.

