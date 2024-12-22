Very special day that all Sevilla fans are experiencing this Sunday for the farewell of their great legend Jesus Navaswhich will put an end to an unparalleled career in Nervión in the league clash between his team and Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. It is a day of messages, of beautiful memories, of emotions… and in that sense the gesture of another famous Sevillista like Monchi towards the ‘boy’ of Los Palacios could not be missing.

From Birmingham, the general sporting director of Aston Villa will also live with special enthusiasm the football farewell of Jesús Navas at the age of 39. Monchi He witnessed his evolution at Sevilla FC since he was 16. On such a beautiful day, he compared him online with the best players in the history of Sevilla FC. A nice gift from Cádiz.

With permission from Arza, Campanal, Polster, Suker, Kanoute, Luisfa, Dani Alves, Ever Banega, Rakitic Reyes or Puerta, today the most important player of our almost 135 years says goodbye: Mr. Jesús Navas González, myth, legend and history of the @SevillaFC . Honor and glory to whom honor and… pic.twitter.com/yhiRJyy6OA — Monchi (@leonsfdo) December 22, 2024

«With permission from Arza, Campanal, Polster, Suker, Kanoute, Luisfa, Dani Alves, Ever Banega, Rakitic, Reyes or Puerta. Today the most important player of our almost 135 years says goodbye: Don Jesús Navas González; myth, legend and history of Sevilla FC. Honor and glory to the one who gave us honor and glory. Eternally grateful, @JNavas”, was Monchi’s emotional letter to the myth Jesús Navas.