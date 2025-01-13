



He Aston Villa are interested in signing Loic Badé as the newspaper L’Equipe has advanced and has been able to confirm ABC of Seville. The 24-year-old French defender, who has a contract with Sevilla until 2029, has a termination clause of 60 million euros.

Loic Badé He is one of the most sought-after pieces of the current Sevilla squad and could have ended up leaving the club last summer, but finally remained in García Pimienta’s team. Monchiwho currently works at Aston Villa, went to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán last Saturday to watch Sevilla-Valencia live.

Seville requests more than 20 million euros to let the player leave now in January.