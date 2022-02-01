Monchi gave an interview to the official Sevilla media in which he analyzed the recently concluded January market. His statements were the following:

Market: “It leaves me with a sweet taste, because I think that the dedication, time and work that we have put on the table, a priori, has had results. We had clear from before the market began the profiles we needed and the priority names I think everything was very close to what was achieved.”

Lopetegui: “If Sevilla’s coach wasn’t Lopetegui, it wouldn’t have been so easy for Tecatito and Martial to be here. The will of the players has helped a lot in that sense.”

Difficulties: “Bringing Martial and Tecatito is not easy because the competition was very great. Different situations, with a high market profile, but highly coveted market pieces. We have dedicated a lot of time to convincing and obtaining the acquisition of these players.”

Plan: “There was a previous idea, but the injuries to Suso and Lamela made us change what we had in mind.”

Time: “Ideally, the signings would have been here on December 22. I told Lopetegui that if we wanted to bring what we really wanted, we had to wait. And Julen has known how to be patient.”

martial: “It shows the ambition of the club. Sevilla is a well-known brand in the world of football. The negotiation begins in early December. And we soon realized that there was something. If you pick up the phone and the player’s agent he says “I’m going to Seville”… I thank United because they have been respectful in defending what is theirs. The player wanted to come, we have had competition at the level of very big names, but the player’s conversations with the coach have been very important”.

Economy: “The effort has been great. All parties have left happy but obviously we have all done our part. Martial has come when he was able to come. The saving of Óscar and Idrissi leaving and with everything that has been given up has allowed match the salary limit.

Diego Charles: “Newcastle has really gone, but the club had an idea and we have not moved from it. The offer has been very important and I think the player has had his mental ups and downs, but in the end he has understood the decision and I am totally involved.”

Departures: “Idrissi hasn’t been regular and we all think he needs to play to be the footballer that Sevilla signed. Óscar had a lot of competition in the position and he also needed continuity. Let’s see if he can continue to grow so we can enjoy it in the future”.

Target: “If we were 16, we wouldn’t perceive what we perceive as being second… Fans have every right in the world to dream what they think is convenient, nor do we have the right to cut off their dreams. We have to keep our feet on the ground and we want to continue generating enthusiasm. And for that, the best thing is to win in Pamplona. We keep going and when we are close to the finish line, we will see where we are. Between ambition and frustration the limit is very small”.

Ferdinand Renewal: “He represents this last stage of Sevilla and we were all hopeful that he would stay. It was very easy. His performance did not surprise me because he is an elite player, and elite players always perform. In addition, he is a footballer profile that in I really like this city.”

Jordan Renewal: “We had been working for some time and it was a priority objective of mine. We wanted to send a message of continuity with its renewal. It was one of the first to arrive and wants it to be the link between those who are here and those who will come, transmitting the values ​​of the And well, then there’s his performance, which is, together with Diego Carlos, the one who plays the most and it’s for a reason”.

injured: “Delaney and Navas are in the final stretch of their recoveries. Lamela, a priori, should be before Suso and will soon be able to run again. Suso is going to take a little longer because his injury is serious, but they are within the deadlines “.

In Nesyri: “It seems that the injury is forgotten. He has played with Morocco and it will come in handy for us, because it is to recover a footballer who was key last season due to the number of goals he scored”.

Europe League: “I would like not to be asked about that, but once we are eliminated from the Champions League we are going to focus on going as far as possible. We are going to put all our senses regardless of whether the final is in our field, because this competition has given so much that she deserves that we leave everything. We are going to pamper her and we are going to give her the maximum attention possible”.