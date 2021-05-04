Monchi’s reaction was not long in coming after the defeat that leaves Sevilla with no options to fight for the title. The Sevilla sports director used his Twitter account to send a message of pride to his people and a poisoned dart to all who were happy about Sevilla’s defeat.

“Proud of my people, those from within the field and those outside. We will continue dreaming, for sure, because we have come to stay. To continue to bother. And to paraphrase Juan Carlos Aragon:” The mediocre can only get some glory by watching sunk to others “. Forza SFC !!! “.

Despite having shown a message of caution throughout the season and rejecting the candidate poster for the fight for the League, the sports director had changed his speech in recent days as a result of the illusion that the team’s departure had awakened in the Nervionense troops. Now, after the blow, he also wanted to go out to show his face.