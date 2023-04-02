“Pataclaun” is one of the humorous programs most remembered by fans who enjoyed the occurrences of Machin, Wendy, Queca, Tony and Gonzalet for two seasons, until it came to an end in 1999. Since then, 24 years have passed and Latina will once again broadcast the popular production directed by July Naters as part of the celebration of its 40th anniversary.

In this regard, one of the first red-nosed actresses to speak out through her social networks was johanna san michaelwho gave life to Queca. She made a public complaint to the San Felipe channel with the following message: “I hope they pay us royalties.” Monserrat Brugué, better known as Monchi, now joined this demand, who described as fair the request that the actors receive money for the reuse of the TV space in which they worked for several years.

“I think it would be fair, right? It really is a shame how the artist here in Peru is not taken into account in those cases. If they are going to repeat the whole series and they are going to make a profit, the actors should definitely be paid something. I also think there should be a royalty,” Monserrat said in an interview with Infobae.

She also explained that the news of the retransmission of “Pataclaun” disconcerted her because it has been repeated in many places for 24 years and, until now, they have not received any financial compensation. “We have not won more. It’s not something that makes me very happy, really, because, as my colleagues say, we feel used. I just got back from a trip and I’ve been away for over a month. As I’m landing, I’m just seeing the new, so I haven’t communicated much with them yet,” she stated.

“Pataclaun” went off the air in December 1999, but its fans have fond memories of that hit TV series. Photo: capture YouTube

Finally, he pointed out that “Pataclaun” was a successful series that had its time and affirmed that the group of main actors does not think of doing a second part again. “’Pataclaun’ is a job we did with a lot of love. I don’t know if something similar would work because the essence was also the group, and the group is not coming back. That is something that is already closed for everyone, ”she sentenced.

The old complaint of Carlos Alcántara

In 2015, the interpreter of Machín, Carlos Alcantaraexpressed his annoyance regarding the royalties that Latina did not give to the protagonists of “Pataclaun” despite the fact that it continued to be transmitted and generated profits for said channel.

“It is an abuse that they continue issuing your product and you don’t get anything. There are no royalties for the actors, but the TV channels continue to earn. I hope that one day this situation will be resolved”, commented the protagonist of “Asu mare”.

