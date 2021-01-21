Carlos Fernández’s days at Sevilla are numbered because the Nervión team is once again negotiating his transfer to Real Sociedad. The txuri-urdin team will part with the Brazilian Willian José, close to the Wolves, and wants to close the Sevillian forward as soon as possible for an amount that will be around 10 million euros. But Monchi’s priority is not to sign another forward.

Related to the madridista Isco and even in recent days with Martin Odegaard, the sports director He is looking for a creative footballer who has the ability to break lines and also has a good last pass that gives Sevilla more depth. The performance of Ivan Rakitic does not reach the expected level and Óliver Torres does not just explode. Nor, now he is injured in addition, he has taken that position the recently signed Óscar Rodríguez. Jordán, Fernando and of course Gudelj have other characteristics.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 21, 2021

As it is, and regardless of whether there could be other movements in the squad if there is any other exit (West Ham is pushing hard for En Nesyri), Lopetegui is looking for a footballer who looks more like the Argentine Éver Banega, who went to Arabia after winning the Europa League last summer. Although the results are still remarkable, in the eighth of the Champions League and Cup and 5th place in the League tied at 33 points (and one game less) with 4th, the Nervión club believes that it can improve the squad, especially if it has cash for it.