Monchi, Sevilla’s sports director, has terminated his contract with the Andalusian club to accept an offer from Aston Villa, a Premier League club that will pay around three million euros for his signing. All that remains is for Sevilla to officially confirm his departure. This puts an end to a soap opera that has marked the news of the Europa League champion in the last two weeks. Monchi communicated his desire to leave office on June 7 to the president, José Castro, and the club’s vice president, José María del Nido. Monchi alleged “personal reasons” after a very turbulent year on a personal level and a team that flirted with the relegation places to, however, put a great finish to the season with the conquest of Sevilla’s seventh Europa League in Budapest against the Rome.

The man from Cádiz claimed to be “very burned” to his closest circle. At the same time, the good economic offer from Aston Villa, led by coach Unai Emery, has ended up convincing the great manager of the successes of the Andalusian entity in this 21st century. The English team have already tried to hire, without success, Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sports director.

To finalize Monchi’s departure, Sevilla requested the nearly three million euros that his freedom is worth, as it appears in his senior executive contract with the entity. The leaders were willing to forgive this amount if Monchi did not go to any other club and they tried to convince him to continue at Sevilla. It has not been. By leaving for Aston Villa (for four years), both the president and the vice president have been inflexible and the English team must face the payment of the clause. In this way, Monchi’s second stage at the head of Sevilla’s sports management since his return in 2019 from Roma comes to an end. A good career ended with four consecutive qualifications for the Champions League and two Europa League titles (2020 and 2023).

The news, of great impact, fully affects the Sevillian club, since it came in the middle of the planning process for the next season and just 15 days after its European success. They have been days of negotiations and meetings because Monchi understood that he did not have to pay the release clause that appeared in his contract. Sevilla has deemed it necessary. The pulse has held for several days. Monchi had already warned throughout the season that he needed to take a period of reflection at the end of the course. What Castro and Del Nido did not expect is that this time would mean the entity’s goodbye. Monchi participated in recent days in the renewal of coach José Luis Mendilibar for one season and in the purchase of Badé from Nottingham for 12 million euros.

Monchi has been the great architect of Sevilla’s successes in this century. His figure and his working method have been closely linked to the progression of an entity that has won 11 titles (seven Europa Leagues, two King’s Cups, one European Super Cup and another in Spain) since 2006, playing a total of 22 finals. counting on the next European Super Cup on August 16 against Manchester City.

Sevilla must urgently seek a sports director to plan the team’s new project in the Champions League. Víctor Orta, former director of Leeds United, has been sounded out, as well as Fernando Navarro, second to Monchi himself in the Sevilla structure. Braulio, Osasuna’s technical secretary, is also a candidate. This is Monchi’s second departure from the club in his life, where he arrived as a footballer in 1988 and where he has later been a first-team delegate and sports director. Monchi commanded the sporting aspect of Sevilla from 2000 to 2017, when he began a period of work at Roma. In 2019, the executive returned to the Andalusian entity.

The reasons for Monchi’s departure must be found in the first place in the friction that he has maintained throughout the season with the president and vice president, who lamented the deficient summer planning of a sports director always synonymous with success, who insisted in keeping Julen Lopetegui on the bench when there were clear signs of wear and tear in the management of the Basque. Names like Isco, Dolberg or Januzaj, Monchi’s summer signings, did not perform and Sevilla had a very discreet start both in the League and in the Champions League. For all these reasons, Monchi has felt more supervised this season than on other occasions.

Lopetegui dismissed without the endorsement of Monchi, the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli did not have the approval of the sports director either. Monchi resumed command in the winter market, when he returned to his origins by signing four footballers, Badé, Ocampos, Bryan Gil and Gueye, at zero cost and with good performance for Sevilla. In addition, it was Monchi who decided to sign José Luis Mendilibar, an essential man in the future of the Andalusian team.

