The season 2021/22 It will be the twentieth in which the sports planning of Sevilla is in the hands of Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, Monchi for the entire soccer planet. The story that began in the year 2000 with those of Nervión just descended to Second, and which was interrupted between 2017 and 2019 by the departure of the sports director heading to rome, will have continuity in a season in which, according to Monchi himself, Sevilla wants to “give a step more“.

Chance has wanted that, although still not official, Monchi’s first incorporation of the year 20 as sports director is Dmitrovic, a goalkeeper, as in his first project began with the signing of another goalkeeper, Antonio Notario. However, that Seville has little to do with debts drowning and who dreamed of promotion with the current, consolidated in the Champions League and dreaming of fighting for the league title again.

There is not a Sevilla player who disputes the importance of Monchi in the history of Sevilla. In fact, there are not a few who consider as the most important figure of the club since its foundation. If the Seville of the year 2000 has little to do with the current one, the differences between Monchi who assumed the role of sports director with more desire than experience in almost nothing resembles the obsessed with big data that today is considered the best in the world in your profession.

In what Monchi has not changed is in the closeness with everything surrounds Sevilla. From fans to journalists, who after a press conference he has urged to ask him personally openly if the interest in a footballer is real. “Yes I can’t tell you anything, I’m not going to say it, but if it’s a lie I prefer that you do not publish it, for you and for me “.

Monchi’s 20th year at Sevilla is planned with the aim of get back in the top four. But the ambition of the club and that of Monchi himself leave the door open to dream of that “further step”.