Ramon Rodriguez Verdejocommonly known as Monchihas been one of the most relevant people in the history of Sevilla FC. As sports director he has been present in all the titles won by the Nervion team in the 21st century. The one from San Fernando, after passing through Roma, returned to Seville and in the summer of 2023 he packed his bags again to go to England and be part of the organization chart of the Aston Villaclub in which he remains working alongside Unai Emeryanother of the most relevant people in the last decade in Nervión. In an interview granted to DAZNMonchi values how different your life and work is in Birmingham compared to what it was like to be considered another Sevilla star.

«Evidently, there are a series of factors here that They have separated me a little from the front row…they even took me out of the photo,” says Monchi, who acknowledges that “possibly I needed it”. «At all levels at Sevilla, there was more of a sports director role, due to many circumstances. 35 years at the club. A staunch Sevillista, and closely linked to circumstances that are not only sporting, made him my exposure was excessive at many timesand I recognize it,” he added later before acknowledging that “when you get on a moving train it is already very difficult to get off.” «That figure was created little by little and it was already difficult to destroy»he added in the interview.

«For better and for worse, I was very exposed. Fortunately, as things, in general terms, always went well, people recognized that work, which in the end had Monchi’s name, but had many people behind it. What we experienced in Seville goes beyond a professional relationship. Totally human, sentimental, with many twists and turns that are difficult to explain because they go beyond the normal, much more in the heart. That, for the better, was very good, but when I went beyond that mere function of sports director and became much more like someone who tried to defend everything that surrounded the club at all costs, it had its pros and cons.», he continued in his reflection.

«Here, obviously the circumstances are different, because I don’t have that position. There is a parapet in front of me, which is Unai, ‘the boss’and that allows me to focus much more on what my day-to-day work is, to concretize my function much more, with the same demands, the same nerves, with the same responsibility, because obviously my demand is the greatest there is, that has not changed at all», comments the one from San Fernando. «I enjoy the victories and suffer the defeats just the same, because I am very demanding of myself, and as a challenge coming to England has been, once you get into the maelstrom, you try to achieve the maximum, but within sports, That is to say, what is another series of circumstances that I handled in Seville, here, obviously, I do not have to do it, and that allows me ‘greater peace of mind’,” Monchi also points out, insisting that “Here I can go out on the street without anyone telling me that I have to sign a striker, although it is already changing”. “I said that a year ago, but now they are getting to know me more… but nothing to do with what I experienced in Seville, or in Rome, where the level of demands on a day-to-day basis was also very great,” he concluded. .