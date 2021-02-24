BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH

Times are tough at Borussia Park. The Colts will play a European Cup tie again forty years later, but they will do so in the midst of a tremendous crisis. The coach, Marco Rose, has announced that he will sign for Dortmund and has generated an institutional fire. The fans are clamoring for his resignation and, in sports, they fall into a spin (they are eighth in the Bundesliga). With this breeding ground, the Teutons face one of the fittest teams on the old continent.

AS to watch: Alassane Plea. The French forward is Gladbach’s top scorer in the Champions League, with five goals. He often plays as the only reference upstairs and can be a nuisance for City centrals.