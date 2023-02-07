L’Alfa Romeo presented the new one in Zurich C43, the car with which the Hinwil-based team will attempt to defend, in the 2023 season, the excellent sixth position obtained in the Constructors’ standings last year, which earned the Swiss team its best result of the last decade. After an extraordinary start to the season, last year the Alfa Romeo team made some missteps in the second part of the championship, managing to collect just four points overall in the last 13 races of the year.

A large part of the problems suffered by the Sauber team were related to precarious reliability of the old car. It is no coincidence that Bottas and Zhou totaled 12 retirements together – six each – more than any other pair of riders on the grid last year. Of this dozen ko ben eight were due to problems of a technical nature. That is why in the words spoken on the sidelines of the presentation, the technical director of the team, Jan Monchauxparticularly focused on this aspect. “I hope it’s faster than last year’s successful car, which is the most important thing, and also more reliable – declared the French engineer – we have made many efforts in this direction“.

Overall, the 44-year-old engineer from Blois appeared satisfied with the work done by his men, even if obviously the final answer will be represented by the track. “I am very proud of the results achieved in recent months – he concluded – FrBecause creating a new car is always a huge effort on the part of the team. This car is an evolution of last year’s car: it reflects the new regulations and introduces important changes in the areas where we have found the greatest need. Now it’s time to hit the track and see how it performs. I am happy to be back racing and I am confident that we will soon be able to do much more“. Now the wait is all for the pre-season tests scheduled in Sakhir, Bahrain, from 23 to 25 February.