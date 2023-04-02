The Ukrainian authorities continue to fight the canonical UOC. On April 2, people in balaclavas tried to break into the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra – nationalists began to gather around the monastery on March 31. The court in Kyiv intends to forbid the abbot of the monastery, Metropolitan Pavel, to communicate with parishioners. Actions against priests and believers are taking place throughout the country: earlier, in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, radicals stormed the last UOC church in the region. The Ukrainian authorities want to completely get rid of the canonical church and thus “probe the soil,” experts say.

Attack the priest

On Sunday, the police did not let the crowd in balaclavas into the Lavra. the day before Opponents of the UOC staged a cynical action around the praying parishioner – later a number of Telegram channels reported that the heroine of the video was the Lavra singer, who did not get in touch for a long time after the incident. The footage circulated on the Web shows a woman with an icon and a crucifix kneeling and praying, baptizing the people gathered around. Part of the crowd at this time dances around her to loud music.

Already on March 31, radicals were seen at the gates of the monastery, who shouted nationalist slogans and insulted the believers who had gathered to defend the temple from the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

On the footage you can see that one of the provocateurs has on his jacket a patch of the Right Sector terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation. In others, believers recognized neo-Nazi militants from the C14 organization (involved in the murder of Oles Buzina, banned in Russia). According to information from the Telegram channel, which covers what is happening in the Lavra, the task of the members of the group is to obtain data compromising priests: to catch on an inappropriate quote or to film aggression during provocations. After that, the frames are planned to be handed over to lawyers.

“Heaven wants you to drive these demons away,” says one of the C14 leaders, adding that “attacking a priest walking alone to the subway is definitely a right thing.”

On April 1, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine came with searches to the abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, who charged him with suspicions under two articles: “incitement of inter-religious hatred” and “justification of Russia’s aggression.” According to some media reports, the Metropolitan was placed under house arrest for two months, with a ban on communicating with believers. Other sources claim that the issue of the timing and place of arrest has not yet been resolved – the priest’s defense asks to appoint a building on the territory of the monastery as a place of residence so that he can perform divine services.

After the court session, the priest was hospitalized and the hearing was postponed April 8, reported the UOC.

The actions of the Ukrainian authorities in relation to Metropolitan Pavel can be called “probing the soil,” says political scientist Oleksandr Dudchak. Depending on the reaction of Orthodox believers and the tips of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will arrive in the country on April 3, their further attacks on the UOC will depend, the expert believes.

— The Ukrainian authorities pursue only one goal – to completely get rid of the canonical UOC in the country. The methods by which they achieve this raise questions even among their Western partners. But the West is not interested in preserving the UOC therefore, probably, cardinal changes in the policy of Kyiv regarding the Orthodox canonical church should not be expected, – said Oleksandr Dudchak.

Capture of monasteries

The persecution of the UOC has been happening everywhere on the territory of Ukraine since 2014. The Kiev Pechersk Lavra is just one example. On March 31, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, announced the need to “physically clean up” the canonical UOC “like everything pro-Russian”, stressing that in Ukraine “there should be the only Ukrainian canonical church”.

Temples and monasteries are also being seized in other regions of Ukraine. So, in the Ternopil region, they intend to expel the priests of the UOC from the Pochaev Lavra, and in the Ivano-Frankivsk region on March 28, radicals stormed the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ, the last temple of the UOC in the region.

– The seizures of churches are connected with the fact that the OCU, although it was recognized by the Patriarchate of Constantinople, understands its canonical inferiority in comparison with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. I am talking about the number of its followers, which is less than that of the canonical Church, and about the number of priests, monks and temples. That’s why they are driven by the desire to increase the number of their temples. Also, they cannot fully exist when there is a big rival at hand, in the authenticity of the apostolic succession of which all conscious parishioners believe. The only way for them to triumph is to eliminate the one they consider their enemy. There will be no clean water, they believe, then people will be forced to drink brown vodka from their puddle. – Alexander Dvorkin, professor of religious studies at the Orthodox St. Tikhon Humanitarian University, said in an interview with Izvestia.

Actions in relation to the governor of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, can be explained by the biblical words “I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep will be scattered,” the expert added.

— D the point is that the OCU cannot afford to disperse priests and monks – so they will have no one to serve in churches. So they try to win them over to their side. And it is easier to do this in the absence of the governor, – Alexander Dvorkin believes.

In any case, the Ukrainian authorities are driving themselves into a corner by fighting the canonical Church. Now, when it would be much more profitable for them to consolidate the people, they bring more tension and division into its ranks, the expert concluded.