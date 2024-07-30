NURSIA, Italy — They may have chosen a life of contemplation and prayer, but in June a small community of Benedictine monks held a celebration for the opening of their new monastery on a hill overlooking the central Italian town of Nursia, where St. Benedict was born.

According to the criteria of

Following a mass and dinner for 1,000 people — about half of them residents of Norcia — the monks officially moved in, eight years after an earthquake upended much of Norcia and destroyed their former space.

At the festivities, they served Nursia, their craft beer, sales of which funded the restoration of the 16th-century Capuchin monastery that the community had purchased after returning to Norcia 25 years ago after a two-century hiatus. The celebration was also a moment of hope for an area struggling to recover after the earthquake exacerbated years of depopulation.

Norcia was among 138 towns and villages in the Apennines devastated by earthquakes in 2016. Two months after a quake in the region claimed nearly 300 lives that August, Norcia was hit by a 6.5-magnitude quake.

No deaths were reported in the October quake, because many people had evacuated. But many historic houses and buildings collapsed, including the Basilica of St. Benedict and the monks’ monastery above (St. Benedict was born in Nursia in about 480).

Since the earthquakes, many towns have struggled to rebuild.

For the monks, however, fundraising was helped by beer sales, “which remained fairly stable” during that period, “despite Covid and the war in Ukraine,” said the Reverend Augustine Wilmeth, the brewing director at the monastery, which has been elevated to an abbey.

The Rev. Benedict Nivakoff, the abbot, said beer sales covered about 15 to 20 percent of the rebuilding.

In his sermon at a recent Mass, Nivakoff spoke of the “virtue of patience.” But he said in an interview that for the monks, and for the residents of the region — some 575,000 people, according to government estimates — “it has been difficult.”

Depopulation of the area had begun long before the earthquake, as young people migrated to cities.

And around 11,000 families affected by the 2016 earthquakes remain in temporary subsidized housing, according to government figures.

The monks have helped attract visitors to Norcia, said Mayor Giuliano Boccanera.

“We took our vows here, vows that were for life,” Nivakoff said. “Our hope was to stick to that.”