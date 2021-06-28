FuRyu is Lancarse released the opening footage of MONARK, which will arrive in the West in early 2022.

Within the video, which you will find at the end of the article together with a brief behind the scenes on its creation, we will be able to preview a taste of the main song of the title: it is “Nihil” sung by KAF. The song was written, composed and arranged by Iori Kanzaki, most famous for his past works using VOCALOID and especially with Hatsune Miku.

Before leaving you to the videos I remind you that MONARK will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to know more about the title you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision.

MONARK – Opening movie

Making of

Source: FuRyu, Lancarse Street Gematsu