Almost 48 hours after the controversial interview granted by the prince harry Y Meghan markle to Oprah Winfrey broadcast on Sunday night on the American channel CBS, Queen Elizabeth II spoke.

It was at 6:30 p.m. yesterday that Buckingham Palace sent the expected statement on behalf of the sovereign of the United Kingdom. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, especially the racial one, are worrying. While some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be dealt with in private by the family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of the family, ”it reads.

Thus, with this statement, the queen hopes to end all the speculation that arose after the interview, especially that which has to do with racism. And it is that, without a doubt, the potentially most damaging accusation for the monarchy was that. As it is remembered, the couple affirmed that a member of the family – who was neither the queen nor her husband Felipe – had been “concerned” about the skin color that their son Archie would have, since Meghan’s mother is black. . To this was added the revelation of the actress who said she had experienced suicidal thoughts when she was a member of the family.

And while some fans of “royalty” waited for the long-awaited statement, other Buckingham residents continued with their activities. For example, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cambridge fulfilled their agenda, without commenting on what happened. The Queen’s son went to a vaccination center while Prince William’s wife was part of a telematic chat on the occasion of Women’s Day, without comment on the controversial Oprah Winfrey program. It should be mentioned that during the interview, Harry explained how he got along with his father: “I feel really disappointed that he has been through something similar. He knows how it hurts and, besides, Archie is his grandson, ”Diana’s young son lamented about his father. “Fixing that relationship will continue to be one of my priorities,” he added.

While Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson said only that “ has always had the greatest admiration for the queen ”, Refusing to comment on the interview.

Future and first ‘victim’

The newspaper El País pointed out that the pressure was unbearable for Isabel II, who had to skip her habit of ignoring any controversy aired in the media. Now many are wondering what the fate of Buckingham is. He adds that in some countries of the Commonwealth (Community of Nations) voices have emerged that rethink the relationship with the British Crown. And UK society itself has been divided on this.

The express poll carried out by YouGov showed that 32% of citizens believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been well treated by the royal family, compared to another 32% who think otherwise. The alarming thing is that, among those surveyed between 18 and 24 years old, it is 61% who are positioned in favor of the couple. Only Queen Elizabeth II, 94, retains a popularity that other members of the royal family have been losing.

Meanwhile, the journalist and presenter Piers Morgan has been dubbed “the first victim of the Sussexes.” He had been in a declared war for years Meghan markle. And as the head of ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ program, he was swearing at the Dukes of Sussex, and especially at Markle. After the interview with Oprah, Morgan accused the couple of having “thrown garbage against the monarchy.” Over 40,000 viewer complaints were received about the host’s vitriolic tone and it was announced yesterday that Morgan “had decided it was time to leave the show. The chain has accepted your decision. There is nothing more to add”.

Meghan Markle, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.