Monarchism | The princess swore her oath of allegiance in Spain, some ministers boycotted the event

Ministers representing left-wing parties emphasized citizens’ rights in their criticism.

of Spain the crown princess Leonor swore allegiance to the constitution on his 18th birthday in Madrid. By his side at the ceremony he had a British The Guardian – according to the magazine, his parents, or the king Felipe and the queen Letiziahis sister Sofia and the Acting Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez.

However, the most interesting thing was who all had missed the ceremony. Three acting ministers in the Sánchez government paid tribute to the princess and two of them publicly criticized the monarchy in the X service.

Spain’s King Felipe (left), Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofía at the swearing-in ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday.

Three ministers were the chairman of the Podemos party Ione Belarrahis party colleague Irene Montero and the United Left Alberto Garzón. In addition to them, several members of Congress who represent regional self-government or independence parties did not show up.

In their reviews, Belarra and Montero emphasized the role of citizens in the institutions that represent them.

“The monarchy aims to continue its existence in the coming decades, but we hope that the state institutions will come under the control of the citizens as soon as possible”, Belarra wrote.

“In a democracy, the citizens are the ones who should choose all the institutions that represent the citizens. The hereditary principle of the institution of monarchy is not only out of date, it is incompatible with democracy. So, of course, is corruption,” Montero said.

Absent Leonor’s grandfather also abdicated from the event held at the Spanish Congress Juan Carlos. Among other things, embroiled in financial scandals and other accusations, Carlos left Spain in 2020 and moved to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The former king was criticized, among other things, for the fact that he attended to hunt elephants in Botswana in 2012 at the same time as the citizens were suffering from an economic crisis.

Republicans and opponents of Carlos have considered his coronation in 1975 illegal. Carlos ascended the throne of the then dictator Francisco Franco with contribution and blessing.

However, Carlos and his wife Sofía were expected to take part in a private birthday party after the ceremony.

Carlos’s ruminating in scandals led, among other things El País – magazine, to the fact that the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, which conducted state opinion polls, has not asked people’s opinions about the monarchy since 2015.

According to a survey conducted in 2021 cited by El País, almost 40 percent of respondents supported the republic and 31 percent supported the current form of government. However, according to the study, there was no great desire to hold a referendum on the issue.

According to an opinion poll conducted last year cited by the Reuters news agency, 51.6 percent of respondents supported the republic and 34.6 voted for the monarchy. This year’s survey, on the other hand, reported that slightly more than 55 percent of the respondents supported the monarchy.