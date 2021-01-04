Actress Monalisa is once again wreaking havoc in Bigg Boss house. Bhojpuri films star and TV actress Monalisa has been in Bigg Boss house twice before and this time she reached for a special purpose.

After coming to the house, Monalisa will bring one of the members back with her and this member will be homeless this week. Who will be homeless now, it will be known in ‘Monday’s War’. But for now, the makers have released a promo for the upcoming episode, in which Monalisa is seen having fun with the family members.



Monalisa danced a lot with the family. First he gave solo performance on some songs and then performed sexy pole dance. Along with them, the family also came in pairs and did pole dancing and showed their skills. But the most murderous and dot pole dance was performed by Rubina Dilac, Ejaz Khan and Rakhi Sawant. It will be seen who Monalisa chooses as the winner in this dance.



Rahul Mahajan homeless?

At the same time, according to reports, Rahul Mahajan has become homeless from Bigg Boss house. But it is not confirmed yet. It is also being said that there may be a double eviction this week.