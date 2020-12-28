The famous actress of Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa, often stays in the discussion about her dance video. Now a new video of her has come out in which she is now seen dancing again.

Dance on Govinda’s song

This time, Monalisa is seen dancing to the songs of Govinda and Karishma’s hit movie Coolie No.1. But in full desi style. She is wearing a sari. And she is dancing with beautiful looks.

This song came in the 1995 film Coolie no. 1 in which Karisma Kapoor and Govinda were in the lead role. The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. A remake of this film has also been made, which is released on Christmas this time. It stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. However, the film has not received as much response as Govinda and Karisma’s film.

Actress doing ‘Namak Isk Ka’ serial

Monalisa is appearing in Salt Isk Ka coming on Colors Channel. Good response to this serialGetting ns. It started shortly before. Apart from this, she acts in Bhojpuri films. And the famous name of the cinema there. He has done excellent work in films like Ganga Putra, Mani Hai To Honey Hai, Kafila and Sarkar Raj.

Looked at Bigg Boss 10

Apart from films, Monalisa has also appeared in Bigg Boss 10. She was a very popular contestant in this season. Especially about love life. That is why he got married to Vikrant in the Big Boss house. He is quite happy with Vikrant and often his pictures go viral on social media.