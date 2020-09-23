Monalisa Pawan Singh Bhojpuri Song Godiya Mein Humra Ke Uthalin: Bhojpuri songs by superstar Pawan Singh and actress Monalisa keep popping up on YouTube. Both stars have made their own identity in the industry. Monalisa Jahan is famous for her acting and dancing. Pawan Singh is a good actor as well as a good singer. These days Pawan Singh and Monalisa’s Bhojpuri romantic song ‘Godia Me Hamra Ke Lathli’ is being seen and liked on YouTube.

In the song, Monalisa is looking very beautiful wearing a black color saree. Along with this, her tremendous dance is also being seen in the song. The actress has made everyone crazy with her bold look and tremendous dance. In the song, the chemistry of Monalisa and Pawan Singh is being liked by everyone. The song has been released on the official YouTube channel of the T-series Hamar Bhojpuri. So far this song has got millions of views on YouTube. People are praising the song by commenting.

This song is sung by Pawan Singh and Kalpana together. The lyrics have been written by Vinay Bihari. Music has been given by Rajesh Gupta. This song by Pawan Singh and Monalisa is from the Bhojpuri film ‘Sayiya Ji Dilva Mangela’. At the same time, the film stars Pawan Singh, Monalisa, Seema Singh in the lead Anand Mohan Pandey.

Recently, Monalisa has shared a dance video on her Instagram account, which is going viral on social media. In the video, the actress is seen dancing in a very glamorous look.

