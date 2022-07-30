The victory achieved in the rain at the Monaco Grand Prix had conceded to Sergio Perez to be able to seriously enter the fight for the world title, thanks to the 11 points of disadvantage from his teammate Max Verstappen, today as then leader of the ranking. However, in the following five races, the Mexican from Red Bull was no longer able to replicate performances similar to those of the Principality, so much so that he finished ahead of the Dutchman on only one occasion and prematurely finished his own races in both Canada and Austria.

Now, on the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the thirteenth round of the world championship, the 32-year-old feels a delay of well 70 lengths from Verstappen, also appearing in third place in the overall standings behind Leclerc. Yet, despite this collapse in terms of results, the hopes of the world championship are not mathematically over for Perez, who has set a specific goal to keep the opportunities for victory open: “The season is still very long – has explained – I don’t come from such a positive race – in France – but I still finished 4th, with good points. What made me suffer lately were the retirements, which cost me very dearly in the championship. This weekend we will try a few things, so I hope we can improve everything. Compared to the last weekend, I felt more comfortable with the car, but we still need and can improve. I believe that the next four races will be very important for the championship“.

In addition, the Mexican’s comeback attempts will also be supported by Red Bull, which has denied its intention to focus solely and exclusively on one driver for the remaining rounds of the championship: “It would be foolish of us not to support Checo to achieve more – he has declared Paul Monaghanchief engineer of the Anglo-Austrian team – we are in the running for both titles and we need both carsideally ahead of the Ferraris and Mercedes, so we will do everything possible to put them on the field ”.