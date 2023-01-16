The 2021 season was the first to have welcomed important financial changes in F1, above all due to the introduction of a new standard such as the budget cap. A maximum spending ceiling imposed on the teams of 145 million dollars not to be exceeded, with the specific objective of the Federation to reduce the gap between the top teams and the less competitive teams. For now, these fruits have not yet been seen, also thanks to inflation which has not allowed the FIA ​​itself to gradually reduce the budget cap (as instead had been envisaged in the initial project), but there has been controversy over this rule.

Criticisms that have also increased following the exceeding of this threshold by the Red Bull, which for this reason suffered a fine of 7 million dollars and a 10% reduction in the time available for the development of the single-seater in the wind tunnel. Regardless of the penalty meted out to the Anglo-Austrian team, the budget cap has inevitably prompted teams to manage their work differently, says Red Bull’s Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan.

Interviewed by Autosportthe Briton explained what were the major effects of this rule not only in his own team, but also on a general level in F1: “Discipline has changed – has explained – before we could consider things that could lead to major changes and cost more and we were in an extremely privileged position to do so. The situation has now changed somewhat. Our engineering discipline has changed to fit these rules. What we did in previous years, we can’t do now. This is a double-edged sword, as it denies us the possibility of necessarily changing our position in the performance ranking. It is also true, however, that the same is true for the others. It’s the same for everyone: let’s go ahead and see how it goes. It’s just a different way of being regulated – he added – I guess the question could be asked differently: did we make the right pieces rather than the less valuable ones to maintain our rate of development? One might think that the answer is yes.”