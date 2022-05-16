Constant work usually pays off and Monagas It is the clear example of good work both on and off the pitch. In recent years he has been a regular in the continental competition and in this 2022 he is the clear dominator of Venezuelan soccer. He leads the table with a five point advantage over Metropolitans and seven on Zamora either Carabobo. The rout 1-5 against Sports La Guaira of this Sunday attests to his great state of form.

The team that trains johnny Ferreira chained an excellent streak of results and has only lost one of the last eight. An excellent mark within a championship of enormous equality, without a clear candidate for the title. Although at this rate Monagas It goes unstoppable towards the first final position.

According to Olocipcompany specialized in artificial intelligence, Monagas stands out in different facets of the game that explain its excellent moment. It is the team that wins the most defensive duels both from below and in aerial actions and it is the team that scores the most headed goals. He also excels at pre-assist passes, clearances, crosses and shots.

In terms of names, it is necessary to point out Achilles ocanthus, who in just nine games, seven of them as a starter, has already accumulated seven goals. Outstanding leader of the team in scoring statistics, well above the three goals scored by Andrew Rosemary.

Monagas is the highest scoring team in the tournament with 24 goals and as reflected Olocip, his best data comes on the defensive side. Although they have conceded 13 goals, more than other teams like Zamora, who has barely conceded seven, that has not cost him too many points. In addition, four of those conceded came in the 2-4 loss against Portuguesa.

In the coming weeks, a demanding test will come that will prove the team’s worth. After receiving Merida students they will have to go to the court Sports Tachira and after that the hard double confrontation against Zamora.