Aurélien Tchouameni is one of the most sought after youngsters of the moment. The Monaco midfielder has been one of the great protagonists of the season in France and it aims to be also the next transfer market. Although real Madrid Y Liverpool are the ones who have the best chance of getting hold of it, although others like Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United or Chelsea have also shown interest in the Frenchmanaccording to Mirror.

For this reason, Paul Mitchell, sporting director of the Monegasque club, has spoken in RMC Sports about his future and has confirmed that they will sell him, although he does not opt ​​for any team. “The fate of Tchouameni? To be honest, I have no preferences. Like every time you sell a player, there needs to be fair compensation. The market is different every year,” explains the director.

For him, “everyone can see that Aurélien is a top player”, but they also know that they are “an ambitious club with an ambitious owner“. Therefore, it has “no preference when it comes to selling it”. What it does make clear is that they will be “very aggressive in terms of the agreement” they sue to “lose such an incredibly talented player.” “That’s why he’s so sought after!” he highlights.

“It will be difficult to replace him, but it would be for anyone”

Regarding the teams that have been interested in him, he is aware that “the market is normally small, especially in those clubs“. Therefore, “replacing him will be incredibly difficult”, but they will try to “increase the total capacity of the team”. For Mitchell, “it is important to continue building the team and not only focus on the individualities that make it up“.

“We have a very competitive style of play and for us it would be a sign of success to build the depth and quality of the entire team because we are also going to leave the preseason with matches that will continue until the middle of September”, affirms the sports director. “That’s why I think replacing Aurélien right now is going to be a difficult task.but it would be for anyone”, he concludes.