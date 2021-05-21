Monaco, as a country, has the smell of expensive champagne, the taste of beluga caviar and the sound of disco music. For many years, the Principality has been anchored in the years of glory and celebration, those in which there was no day in which one could not meet the actor, the singer or the fashionable aristocrat on practically every corner.

Some say that this particular country, a discreet (tax haven) for some and an unattainable dream for many more, should have long remained a memory in the sports field. The Monaco Grand Prix is ​​the last trace of the old glory of the Grimaldi, who for practical purposes have become a peculiar relic of European nobility and whose political influence does not go beyond some uncomfortable question such as the one that the current regent Alberto II made the people in charge of the pharaonic project of Madrid 2012.

But its streets still yearn for Formula 1. There is no race more special than this, no matter how new countries such as Azerbaijan, Arabia or the United States are introduced on the calendar. Drivers dream of winning in Monte Carlo and reaching the steps of the Automobile Club de Monaco to be greeted by the Grimaldi on the only podium without a podium in world sport: no one can be above the Princes and, as such, champagne is drunk (sparingly) on the ground.

Few circuits can be singled out by the names of their curves. Only the most inept and detached from the competition, from their legend, are able to speak of Santa Devota as Turn 1 or Anthony Noghes (the designer of this legendary track) as the last one before the presumed straight (which is not such ) of goal. La Rascasse, the Casino, the Pool or the tunnel where Ayrton Senna’s epiphany made him rise above mortals to conquer the best lap in the history of motor racing on the circuits. It is those bricks that confirmed the legend of Formula 1 and, by elevation, of motorsport.

Anecdotes there are thousands here. From those accidents involving Alberto Ascari or Paul Hawkins in which divers (yes, there are divers in Monaco) had to rescue them, to those Grands Prix of 1982, 1984 or 1996 in which the rain turned the winding track into a damn nightmare for the pilots, blessed show for the fans. Legends like Graham Hill, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton have forged part of their respective scepters here, each in a different time and circumstances, but always with the same halo of having accomplished something historical.

It is no accident that all pilots want to succeed here. Many have not gone down in history other than for having achieved glory in this race: Jean-Pierre Beltoise in 1972, Olivier Panis, whose first and only victory in Formula 1 was in that named appointment of 96 (only four cars finished and the first to cross the line was his) or Jarno Trulli in 2004. Or Ayrton Senna, whose first podium with that Toleman, grandfather of the current Alpine, in 84 made many open their eyes to the man who was going to break all schemes. Who knows if it could have been his first win, had Jacky Ickx not stopped the race to benefit Alain Prost.

The idyll of Sainz and the difficulties of Alonso



For the Spanish, Monaco has a special niche. By veteran, Fernando Alonso is the one who has the most disparate memories: from his victories in 2006 and 2007 to the incident with Michael Schumacher’s parking in that 2006: he even said that Ferrari was the most cheating team in the history of the competition. and four years later he signed for them. In his first race, that 2010, he was hampered by an absurd accident in practice in which the chassis broke.

Carlos Sainz doesn’t know what it’s like to win here. for now. After what was seen in the free practice on Thursday, his candidacy for Saturday and Sunday has grown exponentially. The Madrilenian is exceptionally good at riding the Monegasque snake, counting his five starts at the Monaco GP by races finished in points. He also made his World Series debut here, and although it is the home of his teammate Charles Leclerc (literally: the balcony of his house is on top of one of the curves of the circuit), he is aware that he can give the bell this weekend . You just need good judgment, a great classification and a great deal of luck. that is not little. Does anyone dare to roll the dice?