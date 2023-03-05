Paris (AFP)

Monaco lost two valuable points in the race to qualify for the Champions League next season, by falling into a 2-2 draw with its host, penultimate-placed Troyes, in the twenty-sixth stage of the French Football Championship.

Monaco raised its tally to 51 points, regaining its third position, on goal difference from Lens, and trailing by one point from Marseille II, who will visit Rennes V later.

The match was moderated by a crew of women referees led by Stephanie Frappar, one of the three referees who participated in the Qatar World Cup finals late last year, and was assisted by Manuela Nicolozzi and Elodie Coppola. July to August 20 next in Australia and New Zealand.

Troyes opened the scoring after half an hour with a powerful shot from Mali Rommenig Kwame on the outskirts of the area.

The Emirate team responded with attempts by German Kevin Volland (41), then through his top scorer, Wassan Ben Yedder (61 and 70).

However, Ben Yedder succeeded in scoring a brace within 3 minutes with two left-handed goals in the 80th and 83rd minutes, noting that the second was canceled at the beginning before it was officially approved after resorting to the “VAR” technique.

Ben Yedder raised his score to 16 goals to equal second in the top scorer rankings, with Canadian Lens striker Jonathan David behind the leader of the ranking, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, who has 18 goals.

The hosts did not give up and succeeded in equalizing through Canadian Eke Ogbo, taking advantage of a wonderful cross pass to shoot past German goalkeeper Alexander Noble.

The goal is Ogbu’s first since last September.