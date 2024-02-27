PSG and Monaco will face each other this Sunday in the match corresponding to the 24th matchday of Ligue 1. Luis Enrique's team will begin the month of March with a tough confrontation against a team that is in a very positive dynamic of results, fighting to enter Europe, so they will try to make things very difficult for the Parisian team to try to take the three points.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between PSG and Monaco
Monaco vs PSG match information
Date: Friday March 1
Place: Monaco, France
Stadium: Princes Park
Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Monaco vs PSG on television in Spain?
Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player, DAZN
How can you watch Monaco vs PSG on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Monaco vs PSG on television in Mexico?
Star+, ESPN 2
How can you watch Monaco vs PSG on television in the United States?
Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Rennes
|
1-1 draw
|
Ligue 1
|
Nantes
|
Victory 0-2
|
Ligue 1
|
Real society
|
2-0 victory
|
Champions League
|
Lille
|
3-1 victory
|
Ligue 1
|
Stade Brestois
|
3-1 victory
|
French Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Lens
|
Victory 2-3
|
Ligue 1
|
Toulouse
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Ligue 1
|
Nice
|
Victory 2-3
|
Ligue 1
|
Football Club Rouen
|
Victory 1(6)-1(5)
|
French Cup
|
Le Havre
|
1-1 draw
|
Ligue 1
On the PSG side, these players will not be available: Skriniar due to an ankle injury, Sergio Rico due to a head injury, Kurzawa due to a back injury and Nuno Mendes due to a hamstring injury.
On Monaco's side, Zakaria, Camara, Ismail Jakobs, Vanderson and Krepin Diatta will not be available.
PSG: Donnarumma; Zaire Emery, Danilo Pereira, Lucas Hernández, Lucas Beraldo; Vitinha, Ugarte, Asensio; Kang In Lee, Kolo Muani, Barcola
Monaco: Philipp Köhn, Maripán, Magassa, Singo, Thilo Kehrer, Caio Herique, Fofana, Akliouche, Golovin, Minamino and Ben Yedder
PSG 3-1 Monaco
