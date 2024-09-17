AS Monaco face their first major challenge in the league stage of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League when they host FC Barcelona on 19 September. However, both Adi Hütter and Hansi Flick are carrying concerns due to absences in their squad, which could affect their performance in this match.
Below we leave you with the injured and suspended players for this match:
Polish goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki will be unavailable for the crucial clash against Barcelona due to a sprained ankle that will keep him out until early October. The injury comes at a bad time, as Majecki has been an important part of Monaco’s rotation, especially in European competitions, where his presence has provided security in goal. Although he is not the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, his absence limits Hütter’s options in goal, leaving the responsibility entirely on Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn. The lack of rotation in this position could create complications as the packed Champions League and Ligue 1 schedule progresses.
Another player who will miss the match against Barcelona is Edan Diop, who is suffering from a foot injury. Diop is one of the team’s most promising young midfielders, known for his ability to break lines and offer playmaking solutions. Although he is not a regular starter, he has proven to be a valuable option off the bench to energise the midfield. His absence will deprive Monaco of a flexible alternative, especially in a game where the French side are expected to have to deal with the pressure from the Barça midfield.
In addition to the confirmed absences, Monaco are also facing doubts regarding the fitness of Mohamed Camara. The Malian midfielder, who is essential for the balance of the midfield, is suffering from neck discomfort, which makes him a doubt for the match against Barcelona. Camara is a key piece in Hütter’s system, as his ability to recover the ball and his imposing physique are vital in high-intensity clashes such as the one expected against the Blaugranas. His possible absence would be a considerable blow for the team, which would have to adjust its tactical approach if he is not available.
Sanctioned
Fortunately for AS Monaco, they do not have any suspended players for this first Champions League match. This gives some peace of mind to the coaching staff, who will be able to count on the rest of their squad, except for the injured, to try to surprise the always difficult FC Barcelona.
Monaco, aware of the difficulty of the challenge of facing a Barça in top form, will look to rely on their defensive strength and set pieces to counteract the absences and compete on equal terms in this exciting start to the league phase.
Gavi suffered a cruciate ligament tear last season and Flick is expected to be available in October. It remains to be seen whether the midfielder recovers before the international break or whether we will have to wait until the end of international duty to see him back on the pitch.
Frenkie de Jong will be out until early October due to an ankle injury. An injury that has caused some disagreement between the club and the player over the treatment to be followed. Flick is hoping for his return and everything points to him being a key piece in the midfield.
Ronald Araújo injured his hamstring during the Copa América and will not be available until mid-December. Barça’s defence will lose a lot in terms of solidity and forcefulness.
More problems for Barcelona in defence. The Dane has an Achilles tendon injury and is expected to be out for two months. This physical problem, combined with Araujo’s injury, means a crucial loss for Barça’s defence. Flick will have to look for new options to cover his absence.
Fermin Lopez will be out until early October after suffering a muscle injury to his hamstring. However, if his recovery goes well, it is not ruled out that he will be able to return at the end of September.
Young defender Marc Bernal was one of Barcelona’s biggest surprises at the start of the season, but he suffered a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to miss the entire season.
The Spanish player is the latest to join this list after being injured in the last league match against Girona. Olmo has an injury to the femoral biceps of his right thigh and will be out for approximately one month.
Sanctioned
As in the case of Monaco, FC Barcelona does not have any suspended players from last season.
