Towards Munich

Sadly left behind Italy and Imola, on whose circuit last Sunday there was no competition for the well-known and tragic reasons, the Formula 1 Circus is now ready to restart its show. The championship will therefore restart from Monk, for a race that could impress a significant swerve in the Red Bull derby for the driver’s title race. The last two editions of the Grand Prix held in the narrow and winding streets of the Principality have in fact been won, one by one, by the two standard-bearers of the Milton Keynes team: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Red Bull feud

The Mexican won last year, while the reigning world champion won in 2021. The two the last pole positions in Monaco, however, were signed by Charles Leclerc and it is known that very often starting in front of everyone is crucial in Monte Carlo. For this reason everyone’s eyes are focused on Saturdayin which especially Ferrari and Aston Martin will try to lay the foundations to break the string of Red Bull victories in this start of the championship.

Verstappen’s words

“In Monaco, qualifying is very important and we have to make sure we are as strong as possible in that session – warned Verstappen – the circuit is very narrow, even more than other road circuits. So getting a good lap in qualifying here is extremely difficult, but at the same time it’s very exciting. The race usually depends a lot on the strategy, because overtaking is almost impossible. I also live in Monaco, so it’s nice to be able to go home every night during the Grand Prix weekend.”recalled the champion from Hasselt.

Perez’s words

Similar thoughts were also expressed by Sergio Perez, who is presenting himself at this GP with 14 points to recover on Verstappen: “This is the race that every driver would like to win and I was lucky enough to do it last season – underlined Checo – this only increases my desire to once again climb the top step. The weather could be tricky again, which means we need to make the most of every moment we’re in the car. To have any chance of winning on Sunday it is important that the set-up is correct and that qualifying goes well. Can’t wait to get back on this track“.