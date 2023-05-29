Another podium

The coveted 33rd career victory – the first in ten years – did not come, but iHowever, the Monaco Grand Prix gave Fernando Alonso the best result of a 2023 season which – Sunday after Sunday – is becoming more and more unforgettable. The Asturian finished the match in the Principality in second position, thus signing his fifth podium in six races and finally taking a step forward compared to the third step of the podium to which he seemed to be subscribed by now in this first phase of the championship. Together with his team, Alonso has tried in every way to bend Verstappen’s resistance, especially in terms of strategies. However, nothing could prevent the reigning world champion from taking his second career success in Monaco.

Medium or intermediate?

The #14 race was also conditioned by one controversial strategic call, which definitively erased any hope of success for the former Ferrari driver. When the track was starting to get wet due to the beginning of that downpour of rain which conditioned the final phase of the GP, Alonso and his team have in fact decided to return to the pits replacing the hard tires with medium tyres. This in the belief that the sudden downpour that was arriving in some parts of the circuit would quickly subside. But that didn’t happen and Alonso had to come back immediately after for a new stop, in which he opted for the intermediate tyres.

Wrong choice

The definitive call for the decision to stay on slick tires came from the team, with Alonso who tried to get information, but leaving the last word to his short wall. Both in the radio communications at the end of the race and after the GP, in front of journalists, However, the two-time world champion defended the work of his strategists to the hilt. “When it started to rain in turns 5, 6 and 7, I had hard tires and they were quite old, they had 50 laps, and it was difficult to get them up to temperature in that part of the circuit.” explained the standard-bearer of Aston Martin, currently third in the Drivers’ standings behind Verstappen and Perez.

Alonso’s explanation

“So we thought we’d stop – continued Alonso, analyzing the call which later turned out to be wrong – and the decision was to stop to mount either middle or intermediate. I asked about forecasts and I was told there would be a short shower, but it wouldn’t be too heavy. At this point I thought about opting for dry tires because there were a few drops of rain in turns 5, 6 and 7, but the rest of the track was dry.”. However, the rain then increased, forcing Alonso and his team to retrace their steps.