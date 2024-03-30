Metz (AFP)

Monaco crushed its host, bottom runner-up Metz, 5-2, in the twenty-seventh round of the French Football League, and temporarily rose to second place at the expense of Brest.

The Emirate Club quintet, which led 3-0 16 minutes after the starting whistle, took turns scoring by the Japanese Takumi Minamino (4), Magennis Akleuch (10), the Brazilian Vanderson (16), and the American Fullerin Balogan (76 and 87), while the Senegalese Papa Amadou Diallo scored. (78) and Eboue Sané (84) are the goals of Metz.

Monaco raised its score to 49 points, and advanced to second place, two points behind Brest, who fell to third, and is visiting Lorient on Sunday, while the principality club is 10 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, which is visiting Marseille in the top matches of the stage.

Metz suffered its 16th loss in the league this season, leaving its score frozen at 23 points in 17th place, three points ahead of last-placed Clermont, which faces Toulouse on Sunday.

#Monaco. #review