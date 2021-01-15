After an hour of brilliant game, in which they went 0-3, Monaco beat Montpellier 2-3 and secured fourth place in Ligue 1. The Monegasque team got into a labyrinth from which they found the exit with the final whistle of the referee. Volland and Ben Yedder, with two goals, were a nightmare for Montpellier, who reacted in the final section with a fantastic Delort, omnipresent once again.

Kovac, used to never changing his system, made a major change to the lineup. Caio Henrique from the far left entered, displacing Gelson Martins, that has lost little by little importance with the Croatian. With the Brazilian at the winger, Sidibé went to the left side and the coach continued with his classic 4-2-2-2. In front was Montpellier, a leathery team whose attacking pair, made up of Laborde and Delort, is one of the most powerful in Ligue 1.

Monaco caged Montpellier and practically left him unnoticed during the first half. Kovac introduced a decisive tactical variation for the future of the match: Sidibé was placed as third center to generate superiority at the start against the Laborde-Delort duo; Volland and Diop played as midfielders and Caio Henrique and Aguilar acted as lanes. This is how little by little he was spinning good transitions, to the point of manifesting his superiority on the scoreboard.

Volland, who has 9 goals and 3 assists in Monaco’s last 11 games, put Kovac’s men ahead with a whip from the front. Previously, Ben Yedder could score the goal of the day with an acrobatic Chilean, but his shot crashed off the crossbar. The former Sevilla player was able to redeem himself minutes later, after a great center from Caio Henrique with his right hand that sent the leading forward into the net. The result did justice to what was seen during the first 45 minutes.

Neither the change of system of Der Zakarian, going from the classic 5-3-2 to a more offensive 4-3-3, improved Montpellier. Monaco continued to press on the rival’s field with great intensity and practically left their rival unnoticed again. Volland, touched by a wand for the last month and a half, drew a great wall with Ben Yedder and caused the Congré penalty that was Monaco’s third, the second of the night for Ben Yedder.

However, Monaco did everything well except one thing: forget about Andy Delort. The Algerian striker was unnoticed until the 60th minute, but he pulled two plays from his sleeve that put Montpellier in the game. First, in a play on the right wing that assisted Elye Wahi, an 18-year-old youth squad who played his second game in Ligue 1 today. And then, anticipating Maripán in a lateral center to score his ninth goal in the Ligue 1. In fact, Delort was able to make one of the goals of the year in Ligue 1, but a volley from him on the edge of the area was repelled by Lecomte in spectacular fashion to avoid Der Zakarian’s 3-3.