Five matches played in this evening of the third qualifying round of the Champions League to play for the pass to the play-offs for the group stage.

Rangers ko – As usual there was no shortage of surprises, with Union Saint Gilloise, which beat Rangers Glasgow with all the minuses of the prediction. A 2-0 that now launches the Belgians for the passage of the round. Teuma and Vanzeir’s scoring. Rangers need a comeback in Scotland.

Benfica poker – Schmidt’s Portuguese overwhelm the Danes of Midtjylland at home. A 4-1 that puts the passage of the round in the safe, except for the sensational surprises that were referred to earlier. Hero of the evening the 2001 class Gonçalo Ramos, author of a hat-trick.

it is decided in Holland – The big match of the evening between Munich and PSV Eindhoven ends 1-1. Result that, after the abolition of away goals, transforms the return match, at the home of the Dutch, with everything still to be decided. PSV, who had also taken the lead with Veerman’s goal in the first half, then saw Disasi, ten minutes from time, put the qualification issue in the balance. See also Postponement of the Champions League final

the other matches – In the remaining two games, Ludogorets lose at home to Dinamo Zagreb. Croatians ahead 2-0 after just 9 minutes (Peric and Padt’s own goal), then the goal of hope with Tekpetey. But now the Bulgarians have to win in Croatia. Same result for Sheriff Tiraspol-Viktoria Plzen, only this time it was the home team that took the lead (Akanbi’s goal) and then recovered with goals from Chory and Bucha. An uphill battle for the Moldovans, who managed to play the group stage of the Champions League last year.

August 2, 2022 (change August 2, 2022 | 11:30 pm)

