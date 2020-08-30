The Russian midfielder of AS Monaco Alexander Golovin was injured in the match of the second round of the French championship with Metz, the press service of the Monegasques on Twitter.

The footballer was replaced in the 15th minute of the game. He left the field holding on to the back of his thigh.

We will remind, earlier Golovin was called to the Russian national team to take part in the matches of the League of Nations. The meeting with the Serbian national team is scheduled for September 3 in Moscow. On September 6, our athletes will play on the road with the Hungarians.

Earlier it was reported that two children and youth sports schools in the Kemerovo region received part of the funds from Golovin’s transfer to the Monaco club.