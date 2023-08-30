The Munich IAA Motor Show opens its doors in Bavaria from 5 to 10 September 2023. The biennial event, which alternates with that of Paris which precisely took place in 2022, takes place at theExhibition Center of Monaco and since 2021 it has inherited the legacy of the Frankfurt Motor Show. There Verband der Automobilindustrie (German Automotive Industry Organization) has decreed that from 2021 the event will take place in Munich, after 70 years a Frankfurt.

Monaco Motor Show 2023 date and schedule

The dates of the Monaco Motor Show 2023 for opening to the public are those from 5 to 10 September 2023. The day dedicated to the press is scheduled for Tuesday 4 September, with previews on September 3.

Poster for the Monaco Motor Show 2023

The public has access to the pavilions of the Exhibition Center from 4 to 8 September, from 9:00 in the morning to 18:00 in the afternoon. In 2021 the event recorded over 400,000 visitors.

Tickets, how to get to Munich

L‘Open space in downtown Munich is free and open from 10:00 to 20:00 from 5 to 9 September and from 10:00 to 17:00 on 10 September. Instead, to access the pavilions of the Exhibition Center you need a entry tickets. Purchasing tickets has several options: 1 day: 179 euros (reduced 59 euros); 2 days: 349 euros (reduced 109 euros); 5 days: 499 euros.

Getting to Monaco for the IAA is quite easy. For those arriving by car, theAutobahn A94 with Munchen-Riem exit it is a good alternative. Munich train station is connected to the fair via the U2 subway line. From the airport, public transport, shuttles and taxis are available to reach the city center and the IAA.

Munich Motor Show 2023 new

The novelties of the Munich Motor Show 2023 mainly focus on innovations in the sector of theelectric carwith brands Europeans and Chinese presenting their latest innovations. The IAA event also sees significant participation from major players in the global technology ecosystem, including Qualcommleader in microprocessors, e Catlthe world’s leading battery manufacturer.

BYD Act 3, among the “Chinese” novelties at the 2023 Monaco Motor Show

Among the Chinese companies expected in Monaco stand out Dongfeng and the global giant BYD. Also keep an eye on the stand Teslawhich mainly hosts the debut of the new one Model 3 Highland (makeover).

Monaco Motor Show 2023 brands present

The 2023 Munich Motor Show is the scene of the clash between the European and Chinese vision of the electric car. In total there are 39 marks automotive. Leading the front of the Old Continent are the German brands that take advantage of the home showcase to present the only electric offensive to the world. Therefore the main innovations come from the brands Audi, BMW, BYD, Cupra, Mercedes, Mini, Opel, Porsche, Renault, Tesla and Volkswagen. Stellantis is represented only by Opelwith the new experimental concept.

Opel Concept Experimental

BMW presents the new Mini electricthe Series 5 including version i5M, as well as a new strategy for electric cars. There BMW Vision New Classa show car sedan, anticipates the shapes of an SUV with new battery technologies and an innovative man-machine interface.

The Volkswagen Group shows at the Munich Motor Show concept and production vehicles, including the model ID.7 with autonomy up to 621km and the ninth generation of VW Passat. Cupra presents the concept Dark Rebel and the city ​​car Raval definitive. Spotlight on the previews of theAudi Q6 E-tron and of Porsche Macan Evwhich share the Premium Platform Electric (Ppe) platform.

Mercedes at the Monaco Motor Show unveils various novelties such as the new one E class, AMG GTs and previews EQA, EQB extension and EQV extensionbeyond smart with the #1. Furthermore, the first official release of the G-Class electric off-road vehicle.

Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% Electric, in camouflage version

Renault presents at the Monaco Motor Show the Scenic E-Tech 100% Electric, Ford instead presents the European premiere of theElectric explorerWhile Honda and other brands will show new models and electric vehicles, including rhyming And polish.

