Monaco | Lehti: A Finnish man drove a crash in Monaco that killed two 19-year-old women

A Finnish man drove a crash in Monaco on Sunday, in which two people died, says Monaco Daily News -magazine.

According to the newspaper, there were four people in the car in addition to the driver, two of whom died.

A 19-year-old female student from Kazakhstan died of her injuries on Sunday. Another 19-year-old Azerbaijani woman who was in the car died of her injuries on Wednesday.

According to Monaco Daily News, the 22-year-old Finnish man driving the car was drunk at the time of the crash.

He is said to be currently hospitalized in Nice.

The authorities have started a criminal investigation into the case.

It was reported in Finland first Evening News.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to the Monaco Daily News, all five people in the car were students at the International University of Monaco. In its news, the newspaper does not say whether the other two people in the car were injured.