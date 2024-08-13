Barcelona’s hopes remain trapped in the past. They are on the pitch, and in the offices as well. At a Montjuïc packed with tourists, the Gamper Trophy has not lost its essence: the presentation of the squad to society. But there were few new faces to boast about (Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor), and even less could they boast about their football: Monaco stripped bare a Barça team that was fragile in defence, lacking any punch in attack, waiting for some genius from Lamine Yamal, under the gaze of Olmo, the star signing of the season, from the stands.

“I am very happy to be back home,” Dani Olmo began, in his first public speech since returning to Barcelona after 10 years. “I came to win, we have a great team, great fans, we are a great club and we will go all out this season.” Olmo, however, still does not know if he will be able to be in the Barcelona squad next Saturday against Valencia in the opening match of Hansi Flick’s team in La Liga. The financial problems are becoming chronic in the Barça offices and LaLiga has still not authorised the registration of the former RB Leipzig player (nor of the other summer signing, Pau Víctor), while also waiting to resolve the situation of Iñigo Martínez, Álex Valle and Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian striker’s case is not a concern for the sporting management. The club has informed Roque’s agent that they must look for a new destination. If the transfer goes through, Barcelona would not only get rid of a striker who is not part of Flick’s plans, but would also receive money to resolve or at least mitigate its delicate financial Fair-Play, while waiting for LaLiga to approve the sale of Barça Studios to Aramark, after the default of 40 million by its previous buyer, Libero. A new-old lever (sale of assets) to recover the 1-1, that is, financial freedom for the sporting director Deco: to register a euro of salary he only has to free up one.

Hansi Flick is not worried for now. At least, that is what they say in the offices of the Sports City. “Bona tarde culers, estic molt happy d’estar aquí,” the coach began in Catalan. And he continued in English: “With your support we will be stronger.” He is waiting, in any case, for the arrival of a left winger. While Nico Williams’ dream fades, Deco is looking for alternatives in the market and the German coach is looking for solutions to overcome the streak of injuries: Pedri, Araujo, Gavi, De Jong and Ansu Fati. In the centre of the field, Flick is betting on the young Bernal and Casadó. A duo that threatened to work in the preseason, but lacked strength against Monaco. Deco, just in case, is monitoring the possible incorporation of Kanté, after captain Sergi Roberto announced his departure on Sunday. “Barcelona has given me everything, and I have tried to give back with my effort and dedication,” said Roberto, who will say goodbye to Barça at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

“We want to congratulate Sergi Roberto for what he has achieved with the club of his life,” said Ter Stegen, in his first speech as leader of the Barcelona dressing room. “It is an honour to be able to represent this team, these colours and this badge. We want to thank Xavi and his staff for the effort they have made and for the sacrifice. They will surely be remembered forever in our home as two legends. We start the season with great enthusiasm, we welcome our coach Flick and his staff. There is a big event this season that fills me with emotion: the return to our beloved home, the Spotify Camp Nou.”

The club is optimistic when it comes to predicting their return to Les Corts: December 2024. The impersonal Montjuïc is getting used to tourists: only the appearance of Lamine Yamal eliminated the apathy of the fans in front of a team without rhythm or football.

Barcelona cannot forget its past. With Olmo’s inclusion on the waiting list, Barça is once again missing the Gamper after 12 years (in 2012 against Sampdoria). At least, the Barcelona party served as an excuse to pay tribute to the Olympic champions (Fermín, Cubarsí and Éric García) and European champions (Pedri, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo). It does not seem to be a sufficient source of hope.

